NZ, Singapore Launch Essential Supplies Agreement

New Zealand and Singapore have brought into force a first-of-its-kind agreement that guarantees the supply of essential goods during global disruptions, strengthening supply chain security at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

The Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) officially entered into force following a ceremony in Auckland, with Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay describing it as a major step in protecting the flow of critical products between the two countries.

Mutual Supply Commitments Strengthen Resilience

The agreement was signed in Singapore on 4 May 2026 in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong attended the ceremony marking the agreement's entry into force.

Under the arrangement, Singapore will guarantee supplies of fuel, medicines and chemicals to New Zealand during periods when international supply chains face disruption. In return, New Zealand has committed to ensuring Singapore continues to receive food supplies, providing greater certainty for businesses and consumers in both countries.

Agreement Comes Amid Global Uncertainty

Todd McClay said the agreement becomes especially significant as conflict in the Middle East continues to place pressure on global supply chains. By establishing clear commitments between both nations, the partnership is expected to reduce the risks associated with shortages of essential goods during international crises.

The agreement provides greater confidence that critical products can continue moving between the two countries even when global trade routes are under strain, helping businesses maintain operations and supporting the needs of their populations.

World-First Partnership Builds on Strong Ties

The Minister said the agreement reflects the close and complementary relationship between New Zealand and Singapore, building on their existing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He added that AOTES demonstrates both countries' shared commitment to open, rules-based trade and stronger economic cooperation.

As the first agreement of its kind, AOTES is expected to serve as a model for strengthening supply chain resilience through international cooperation. By securing access to essential goods while reinforcing trusted trade partnerships, New Zealand and Singapore are taking a proactive approach to managing future global disruptions.