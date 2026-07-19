Historic Framework Agreement: U.S. and Lebanon's Path to Peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a pivotal meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday. The primary agenda was the U.S.-brokered framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon aimed at ending their conflict, which took effect on June 26.

Secretary Rubio commended President Aoun for his leadership in reclaiming Lebanon's sovereignty. He acknowledged Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure, which the U.S. views as crucial steps towards lasting peace.

The meeting underscores the significance of international cooperation in resolving regional conflicts, with the United States playing a central role in facilitating peaceful negotiations.