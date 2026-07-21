ECOWAS Calls for Release of Guinea-Bissau's Detained Politicians

ECOWAS has called on the military-led government of Guinea-Bissau to release all detained political figures without conditions. This request includes the release of opposition leader Domingos Simoes Pereira, following a summit of heads of state in Sierra Leone, as per an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:12 IST
ECOWAS Calls for Release of Guinea-Bissau's Detained Politicians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea-Bissau

In a decisive move, ECOWAS has urged Guinea-Bissau's military-led government to release all political figures currently detained. This appeal, revealed at the recent ECOWAS summit in Sierra Leone, highlights concerns over the treatment of opposition leaders.

Among those detained is prominent opposition leader Domingos Simoes Pereira, whose release is a focal point of ECOWAS's demand for unmitigated political freedom in the region.

The summit of heads of state emphasized the need for prompt action, as ECOWAS strives to ensure respect for human rights and political stability across West Africa.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026