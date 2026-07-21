ECOWAS Calls for Release of Guinea-Bissau's Detained Politicians

In a decisive move, ECOWAS has urged Guinea-Bissau's military-led government to release all political figures currently detained. This appeal, revealed at the recent ECOWAS summit in Sierra Leone, highlights concerns over the treatment of opposition leaders.

Among those detained is prominent opposition leader Domingos Simoes Pereira, whose release is a focal point of ECOWAS's demand for unmitigated political freedom in the region.

The summit of heads of state emphasized the need for prompt action, as ECOWAS strives to ensure respect for human rights and political stability across West Africa.