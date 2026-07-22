Crisis in Indonesia's Free Meals Programme: Leadership Shakeup Amid Scandal and Budget Cuts

Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, head of Indonesia’s National Nutrition Agency, announced her resignation due to health concerns amid a scandal involving the nation's free meals programme. Her resignation marks the second leadership change within the troubled body in little over a month.

The programme, spearheaded by President Prabowo Subianto, has been plagued with logistical issues, quality concerns, and a criminal investigation, bringing about mass food poisoning incidents post its January 2025 launch. Deyang's predecessor was ousted and arrested over corruption charges linked to the project.

As budget allocations dwindle, sparking concerns over Indonesia's fiscal health, the free meals scheme—which targets children and pregnant women—struggles to meet its original goals. The government plans to reassess the budget, which has already been slashed significantly.