Ukraine's military landscape shifts as Mykhailo Drapatyi assumes the role of top general, tasked with addressing manpower deficits, modernizing command structures, and gaining an advantage in the evolving drone warfare against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appointment of Drapatyi, hailed for his tactical acumen and moral standing within the military, follows protests against his predecessor Oleksandr Syrskyi. Syrskyi faced criticism for alleged leadership shortcomings linked to significant losses on the battlefield.

Drapatyi's leadership comes at a critical juncture with Ukraine's forces executing long-range strikes to weaken Russia's military logistics. Meanwhile, intensified missile attacks from Russia aggravate the situation, amid pressing concerns over air defense shortages and escalating internal political tensions.