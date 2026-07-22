Ukraine's New Military Leader Ushers in Strategic Shift

Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed the new commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces in a notable reshuffle, marking the biggest change in military leadership since Russia's 2022 invasion. The decision, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aims to reinvigorate Ukraine’s military strategy amid persistent Russian advances.

Drapatyi has been tasked with intensifying Ukraine's counteroffensive actions and planning operations inside Russia, as confirmed on his Facebook page. His appointment comes amid controversy and criticism surrounding his predecessor, Oleksandr Syrskyi, who faced backlash for alleged high troop losses due to a rigid command style.

The reshuffle extends beyond the military, reflecting deeper divisions within Ukraine's wartime leadership. Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, ousted last week, has been offered a new position yet still hopes to reclaim his old role. Drapatyi must address this political tension and manage recruitment challenges, ensuring Ukraine's armed forces remain resilient.