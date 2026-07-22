UN condemns rising civilian toll from escalating attacks in Ukraine

The United Nations has voiced growing concern over the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine, warning that the conflict is taking an even heavier toll as long-range attacks continue to strike residential neighbourhoods and critical infrastructure. The organisation says the scale and intensity of recent missile and drone strikes are causing widespread destruction and placing civilians at greater risk across both Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The UN stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law and said deliberate attacks against them constitute war crimes.

Major strikes hit cities across Ukraine

Kyiv came under its seventh reported attack this month after a large-scale missile assault targeted the capital with at least 35 ballistic and hypersonic cruise missiles. Ukrainian authorities reported that one civilian was killed and 20 others were injured, while damage was recorded across five districts of the city.

On the same day, glide bombs struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia City, destroying part of a five-storey apartment building. Authorities said three civilians, including a young girl, lost their lives, while 41 people were injured, among them seven children.

Another strike targeted a Nova Poshta postal terminal in Korotych, near Kharkiv City, where four civilians were reportedly killed and 20 others suffered injuries.

Black Sea attack raises concerns for maritime safety

The UN also highlighted growing risks to commercial shipping in the Black Sea following attacks on civilian vessels. In the latest reported incident, a merchant ship sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau was struck by cruise missiles shortly after leaving a port near Odesa.

According to available reports, ten people, including at least eight crew members, were killed and seven others were injured. The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of maritime operations in one of the region's most important trade routes.

Cross-border attacks affect civilians in Russia

The conflict has also continued to affect civilians inside the Russian Federation. Russian authorities reported that overnight drone attacks on 17–18 July struck logistics facilities belonging to the private company Wildberries in the Moscow and Tambov regions. Officials said the attacks killed eight civilians and injured another 86 people while causing damage to logistics infrastructure.

The UN noted that civilian casualties have been reported on both sides of the conflict and reiterated that all parties are bound by international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

UN continues to monitor the conflict

The organisation said its Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine continues to document developments on the ground as attacks become more frequent and increasingly destructive. The UN called for an end to attacks affecting civilians, warning that the continued escalation is deepening the humanitarian crisis and increasing the suffering of communities already living through years of conflict.