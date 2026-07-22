Defence Lekgotla urged to deliver action, not more promises

South Africa's first Defence Industry Lekgotla has ended with a strong call for practical action to rebuild the country's defence sector, as government and Parliament warned that years of underinvestment have weakened military capabilities and left the industry facing an uncertain future. Held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria from 20 to 22 July, the gathering brought together around 300 representatives from government, industry, labour and academia to develop a long-term strategy for revitalising the defence industry.

Defence leaders call for long-term investment

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Major General (Retired) Bantu Holomisa said the Department of Defence faces serious challenges, including ageing infrastructure, deteriorating military equipment, inadequate housing and healthcare facilities for personnel, as well as funding shortages affecting research and skills development.

He acknowledged that limited public finances make it unrealistic to expect every defence project to receive additional Treasury funding, while warning that allowing strategic capabilities to decline would carry greater long-term costs. Holomisa urged greater use of innovative financing models and public-private partnerships to modernise the sector.

He also welcomed Cabinet's approval of the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) 30-year modernisation strategy, Journey to Greatness, saying it signals government's intention to halt years of declining defence budgets and gradually increase defence spending towards 1.5% of GDP, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive.

Parliament demands measurable progress

Members of Parliament said the Lekgotla must produce clear outcomes rather than becoming another forum for discussion without implementation. Joint Standing Committee on Defence Co-Chairperson Phiroane Phala said Parliament had advocated for such a gathering for years because a strong defence industry supports not only national security but also advanced manufacturing, innovation, skills development, employment and exports.

He added that South Africa's concept of defence sovereignty should focus on maintaining strategic capabilities and operational independence rather than producing every defence system domestically.

Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans Chairperson Dakota Legoete said Parliament would closely monitor the implementation of all resolutions adopted during the Lekgotla. He stressed that oversight would include tracking progress on government commitments and supporting legislative changes where necessary.

Industry seeks stronger partnerships

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau said South Africa already possesses the industrial capacity to compete internationally in the defence sector but requires stronger coordination and predictable long-term planning. He described the approval of Journey to Greatness as an important milestone because it provides the defence industry with the long-term demand signals that have been largely absent over the past three decades.

To ensure momentum continues after the conference, Holomisa proposed that discussions on public-private partnerships become a standing item at meetings of Parliament's defence committees. He said regular oversight would help ensure the resolutions adopted at the inaugural Defence Industry Lekgotla translate into concrete action rather than remaining policy discussions.