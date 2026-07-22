Mapuche Struggle Under Chile's New Regime: A Battle for Ancestral Lands

The Mapuche people in Chile face intensified challenges amidst a government crackdown under President Jose Antonio Kast. Despite harsh prison sentences and militarization, they continue to resist through traditional methods and legal avenues. The struggle to reclaim ancestral lands evolves as new leaders focus on diverse tactics, including environmental campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:37 IST
Mapuche Struggle Under Chile's New Regime: A Battle for Ancestral Lands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

The Mapuche, Chile's largest Indigenous group, are enduring one of their hardest times in decades under President Jose Antonio Kast's administration. Lengthy prison sentences and a security clampdown have become the norm as the government intensifies its efforts to restore order in the southern conflict zone.

Historically seeking to reclaim ancestral lands through occupations and sabotage, the movement faces an evolving struggle with newer generations turning to legal measures. Even under pressure, the Indigenous group remains committed to preserving their culture and rights amidst militarization in regions like Temucuicui.

Despite setbacks, including the imprisonment of prominent figures like Hector Llaitul, the spirit of resistance is evolving with education and advocacy at the forefront. Young leaders balance tradition with modern legal approaches to protect Mapuche lands and influence future policies.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
3
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
4
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026