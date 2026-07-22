Mapuche Struggle Under Chile's New Regime: A Battle for Ancestral Lands

The Mapuche, Chile's largest Indigenous group, are enduring one of their hardest times in decades under President Jose Antonio Kast's administration. Lengthy prison sentences and a security clampdown have become the norm as the government intensifies its efforts to restore order in the southern conflict zone.

Historically seeking to reclaim ancestral lands through occupations and sabotage, the movement faces an evolving struggle with newer generations turning to legal measures. Even under pressure, the Indigenous group remains committed to preserving their culture and rights amidst militarization in regions like Temucuicui.

Despite setbacks, including the imprisonment of prominent figures like Hector Llaitul, the spirit of resistance is evolving with education and advocacy at the forefront. Young leaders balance tradition with modern legal approaches to protect Mapuche lands and influence future policies.