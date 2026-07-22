PM Modi reviews rural development reforms to speed up Viksit Bharat goals

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said every reform should directly improve the lives of citizens and produce visible results on the ground rather than only strengthening administrative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:10 IST
PM Modi reviews rural development reforms to speed up Viksit Bharat goals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries from key ministries to review the progress of rural development, agriculture, social welfare and allied sectors, placing citizen welfare at the centre of the government's reform agenda. The meeting, held at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, focused on improving coordination across departments and accelerating India's journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Citizen-focused reforms remain the priority

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said every reform should directly improve the lives of citizens and produce visible results on the ground rather than only strengthening administrative processes. He noted that governance is changing rapidly and called for systems that can respond more effectively to emerging challenges and opportunities.

He also asked ministries and departments to carry out a comprehensive assessment of future governance requirements so that government institutions remain prepared for changing national priorities.

Stronger coordination across ministries

The Prime Minister stressed that achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat requires a whole-of-government approach where ministries work closely instead of functioning independently. He said the vision of a developed India should become a people's movement, with young Indians playing a central role in shaping the country's future.

He also highlighted the growing concern over drug abuse among youth and called for an institutional mechanism that encourages greater coordination between departments working on youth-related programmes. Such an approach, he said, would improve the impact of initiatives designed for young people.

Agriculture, sports and skills receive special focus

Agriculture featured prominently in the discussions, with the Prime Minister encouraging wider adoption of the PM KUSUM Scheme, saying greater participation by farmers could significantly strengthen the sector while supporting clean energy use in rural areas.

Sports development also received attention, with the Prime Minister advocating an integrated strategy that combines infrastructure, tourism, technology and innovation. He said India should work towards hosting major international sporting events while encouraging startups to develop new technologies for the sports ecosystem.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of mapping global skill requirements so that India's workforce is better prepared to meet international demand and future employment opportunities. Secretaries from various ministries shared updates on their respective sectors, highlighted implementation challenges and discussed ways to improve coordination. The meeting concluded with detailed discussions on strengthening convergence across departments and speeding up progress towards the country's long-term development objectives.

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