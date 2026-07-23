Tensions Mount at Scarborough Shoal as Vessels Blocked

The China Coast Guard announced Thursday that they monitored and blocked two Philippine vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. This move occurred despite warnings issued by China to the Philippine vessels.

The Chinese authorities have called on the Philippines to cease what it describes as infringing and provocative actions, as they reaffirm their sovereignty over the contested maritime region.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine embassy in Beijing have so far gone unanswered, leaving the situation tense and unresolved.