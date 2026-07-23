Tensions Mount at Scarborough Shoal as Vessels Blocked

The China Coast Guard reported intercepting two Philippine vessels near Scarborough Shoal, despite repeated warnings. China urges the Philippines to halt its actions, affirming its sovereignty over the contested area. No immediate comments were received from the Philippine Coast Guard or its embassy in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 09:38 IST
Tensions Mount at Scarborough Shoal as Vessels Blocked
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The China Coast Guard announced Thursday that they monitored and blocked two Philippine vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. This move occurred despite warnings issued by China to the Philippine vessels.

The Chinese authorities have called on the Philippines to cease what it describes as infringing and provocative actions, as they reaffirm their sovereignty over the contested maritime region.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine embassy in Beijing have so far gone unanswered, leaving the situation tense and unresolved.

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