In response to escalating tensions and frequent disruptions in mobile networks, Russian-controlled Crimea has installed public street phones for emergency calls. These are aimed at easing communication issues during Ukrainian assaults targeting supply lines and significant infrastructure points.

Ukraine, under relentless attacks from Russian forces, insists its strategy aims to isolate Crimea and disrupt Moscow's war efforts. Recent drone strikes in Yalta injured 17 civilians, with both nations denying targeting non-combatants.

The western Crimean city of Yevpatoriya has implemented these emergency phones, promising functionality even during power outages. Local residents, like Maria Ushakova, see this move as crucial for ensuring safety amidst ongoing power and resource crises.