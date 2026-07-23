Senator Warren Challenges AI Secrecy in Trade Agreements

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes major AI companies for lobbying against AI transparency in North America's trade deal. She urges strengthening regulations to grant regulators access to AI model details beyond formal probes to prevent potential AI-driven harm, aligning with calls for stricter AI oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST
Senator Warren Challenges AI Secrecy in Trade Agreements
Elizabeth Warren
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has accused leading AI companies of influencing the Trump administration to limit transparency rules related to artificial intelligence in North America's trade agreement. Warren argues for expanded access to information for regulators regarding AI models used by these companies.

As the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Warren claims that the companies have lobbied negotiators of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to weaken regulatory oversight. This agreement currently mandates disclosure of AI model details only during government investigations. In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Warren urged resistance to these lobbying efforts and called for strengthened requirements.

Warren emphasized that it is vital for governments to have the necessary tools to protect citizens from potential harms posed by AI. Her appeal comes amid bipartisan calls for increased AI regulation, following incidents of AI causing harm reported this week. Despite requests, the USTR and industry groups have not responded for comments.

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