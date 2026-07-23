Trump Conditions Saudi Nuclear Deal on Abraham Accords
President Donald Trump announced that any civil nuclear deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia will not include material enrichment and is contingent upon Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant statement, President Donald Trump declared that there will be no enrichment of nuclear material under any civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia.
This announcement underscores a strict condition tied to Saudi Arabia's participation in the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aiming at normalizing relations between Israel and its neighboring Arab countries.
The move highlights a strategic alignment in the Middle East, emphasizing peace and cooperation over nuclear advancement.
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