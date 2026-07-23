Scottish Independence Vote Blocked by UK's Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham informed Scotland's First Minister John Swinney that a new referendum on Scottish independence is not an option. During a meeting in Glasgow, Burnham expressed concerns that such a move would detract from economic growth and assisting families with cost-of-living challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:59 IST
Scottish Independence Vote Blocked by UK's Prime Minister
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly ruled out a new referendum on Scottish independence, declaring it "off limits." A spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed Burnham's stance following his meeting with Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, in Glasgow on Thursday.

During the meeting, Burnham emphasized that pursuing another referendum would shift focus away from critical efforts to bolster the economy and support families grappling with rising living costs. The Prime Minister's declaration underscores the UK government's commitment to maintaining unity while prioritizing economic stability.

This decisive exchange between the two leaders comes amid lingering debates over Scotland's future, as the nation previously rejected independence in a 2014 vote.

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