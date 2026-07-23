Carapaz Triumphs with Solo Breakaway at Tour de France Stage 18

Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz secured a solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France with a powerful final climb to Orcieres-Merlette. He finished 45 seconds ahead of Mauro Schmid and rose to 10th overall. Mads Pedersen extended his lead in the points classification, winning the intermediate sprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:02 IST
Carapaz Triumphs with Solo Breakaway at Tour de France Stage 18
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  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuadorean cyclist Richard Carapaz executed a remarkable solo attack to win stage 18 of the Tour de France on Thursday, finishing the final ascent to Orcieres-Merlette ahead of the competition. His powerful finish saw him crossing the line a notable 45 seconds before Mauro Schmid, while Matteo Jorgenson clinched third place.

Despite Carapaz's impressive victory, overall leader Tadej Pogacar and the other main contenders in the general classification maintained a strategic position, finishing the stage over four minutes back. Pogacar continues to hold his substantial lead of four minutes and 32 seconds over Remco Evenepoel. Carapaz, celebrating his ninth Grand Tour stage win, moved up to 10th in the overall standings, marking yet another significant achievement.

Meanwhile, Mads Pedersen fortified his position as the points classification leader by dominating the intermediate sprint and extending his lead to 32 points over competitor Jasper Philipsen. As the race continued toward the penultimate mountain stage, the peloton conserved energy while the breakaway group, featuring Carapaz and other elite climbers, accelerated to maintain distance from the chasers. Carapaz's decisive move during the final 3.5 km of the section carved his path to a commanding victory, leaving fans and rivals in awe.

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