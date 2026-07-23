A Fresh Spin on Europe's Currency: New Banknote Designs Unveiled

The European Central Bank has released a shortlist of new banknote designs themed around 'European culture' and 'Rivers and birds'. Designs feature figures like Maria Skłodowska Curie, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Leonardo da Vinci. Public feedback is open until September 21, aiming for a secure future currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:00 IST
A Fresh Spin on Europe's Currency: New Banknote Designs Unveiled
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  • European Union

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced its shortlist for new banknote designs on Thursday. The initiative aims to enhance cash security and bring a fresh cultural perspective to currency. Ten proposed designs are themed around 'European culture' and 'Rivers and birds'. The public is invited to submit feedback until the September 21 deadline, stated ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The proposals spotlight illustrious individuals, including Nobel laureate Maria Skłodowska Curie, legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven, and iconic artist Leonardo da Vinci. Another set of designs highlights avian beauty with depictions of kingfishers and white storks. It's the first complete makeover for euro notes since their introduction in 2002, according to the central bank.

The new banknotes will also feature nature or public life scenes on the reverse side, with themes revolving around art, science, or leisure. As part of the process, the ECB indicated that the development and testing phases will prolong, and it could be several years before the new designs enter circulation. Current banknotes will maintain their value and circulate alongside the new ones.

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