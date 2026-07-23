Trump Contemplates Unprecedented Military Strike on Iran

US President Donald Trump is contemplating launching a military operation against Iran, which could surpass previous American offensives, reports Axios. In an interview, Trump stated he is nearing a conclusion, though a definitive decision has yet to be made.

Currently, no new military directives have been issued. Trump mentioned the possibility of a massive attack, emphasizing readiness. He also noted that while Israeli forces might participate, the US can independently execute the plan.

Despite Iranian officials expressing a desire to negotiate, they have not accepted the latest diplomatic proposal. Regional tensions persist, with Trump warning Tehran of serious consequences for any attacks on Red Sea maritime traffic.