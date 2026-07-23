Trump Contemplates Unprecedented Military Strike on Iran
US President Donald Trump is considering a massive military campaign against Iran, potentially exceeding the impact of earlier operations. No new orders have been issued yet, but Trump emphasizes US readiness, even contemplating Israeli involvement. Tehran has rejected recent diplomatic proposals, raising regional tensions.
US President Donald Trump is contemplating launching a military operation against Iran, which could surpass previous American offensives, reports Axios. In an interview, Trump stated he is nearing a conclusion, though a definitive decision has yet to be made.
Currently, no new military directives have been issued. Trump mentioned the possibility of a massive attack, emphasizing readiness. He also noted that while Israeli forces might participate, the US can independently execute the plan.
Despite Iranian officials expressing a desire to negotiate, they have not accepted the latest diplomatic proposal. Regional tensions persist, with Trump warning Tehran of serious consequences for any attacks on Red Sea maritime traffic.