New Zealand Deepens ASEAN Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

Ministers participating in the ASEAN-New Zealand Foreign Ministers' Meeting issued a joint statement highlighting the importance of improving regional resilience as countries respond to global disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:14 IST
New Zealand Deepens ASEAN Ties Amid Global Uncertainty
Peters is scheduled to return to New Zealand on 24 July following the conclusion of the regional meetings. Image Credit: ANI
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Global economic uncertainty and rising security challenges dominated discussions as New Zealand joined regional leaders in Manila this week, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters stressing the importance of closer cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to strengthen stability and protect shared interests.

Speaking after attending a series of ASEAN-led ministerial meetings, Peters said countries across the region are dealing with growing economic pressures and an increasingly unpredictable international environment. He said stronger partnerships are becoming more valuable as governments work to safeguard trade, maintain secure supply chains and support economic growth for their people.

The meetings included the ASEAN-New Zealand Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum, bringing together regional leaders to discuss security, economic resilience and cooperation on shared challenges.

Decades of engagement continue

Peters' participation also reflected New Zealand's long-standing involvement in ASEAN-led dialogue. He attended the first East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in 2005 and has returned for many of the gatherings since then, marking more than two decades of engagement with the region's diplomatic forums.

Regional ministers acknowledged his continued participation, highlighting New Zealand's consistent role in discussions focused on maintaining peace, encouraging economic cooperation and addressing issues affecting the wider Indo-Pacific.

Partnerships expand beyond regional meetings

A key outcome of the visit was the announcement of a new Comprehensive Partnership between New Zealand and the Philippines, signalling a broader commitment to strengthening political, economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Alongside the regional meetings, Peters held bilateral discussions with foreign ministers from Brunei, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Korea and Viet Nam, as well as representatives from the European Union, the Netherlands and Norway. The meetings covered regional security, trade, diplomatic cooperation and opportunities to deepen bilateral relationships.

Focus on resilience in a changing world

Ministers participating in the ASEAN-New Zealand Foreign Ministers' Meeting issued a joint statement highlighting the importance of improving regional resilience as countries respond to global disruption. The statement reinforced the shared view that closer cooperation can help economies adapt to change while supporting stability and prosperity across the region.

For New Zealand, the discussions reaffirmed the value of its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN at a time when geopolitical tensions, supply chain risks and economic uncertainty continue to shape international relations.

Peters is scheduled to return to New Zealand on 24 July following the conclusion of the regional meetings.

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