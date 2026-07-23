Durban to Host SADC Industrialisation Week as Region Eyes Growth

Southern Africa will bring together government leaders, investors and business executives in Durban next week for the 9th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week, with regional partners looking to expand manufacturing, strengthen infrastructure and attract fresh investment to support long-term economic growth. The five-day event will run from 27 to 31 July at the Durban International Convention Centre. It is being hosted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in partnership with the South African government and the SADC Business Council.

This year's programme will be held under the theme, "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World." The event will also set the stage for the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, giving regional leaders an opportunity to align priorities before the annual summit begins.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address. SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, government ministers, senior officials and business leaders from across the region are also expected to take part.

Investment and regional value chains in focus

Discussions throughout the week will centre on strengthening Southern Africa's industrial base by encouraging investment, improving regional trade and building stronger value chains across key sectors.

Agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and critical minerals beneficiation are among the industries expected to receive significant attention as delegates explore ways to increase production while adding greater value to locally produced resources.

The programme will also highlight opportunities to develop partnerships between governments, private businesses and development finance institutions that can help unlock new investment across the region.

Infrastructure seen as key to industrial growth

Infrastructure development will be another major focus, with sessions examining investment needs in energy, transport, logistics, water systems and information and communication technologies. Delegates will discuss how stronger infrastructure can improve regional connectivity, reduce production costs and make Southern African industries more competitive in international markets. The event will also include conversations on digital transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship and expanding economic opportunities for women and young people.

Supporting SADC's long-term industrial strategy

The Industrialisation Week forms part of the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015–2063, which seeks to increase productive capacity, promote value addition, strengthen industrial competitiveness and build integrated regional value chains.

Through policy discussions, technical sessions, workshops and stakeholder engagements, participants will explore practical solutions to challenges affecting regional production while identifying new opportunities for economic cooperation.

SADC believes stronger industrial development will support job creation, improve competitiveness and deepen regional integration, helping build a more resilient and inclusive economy across Southern Africa.