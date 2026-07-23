Congress Challenges Presidential War Authority

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, approved a resolution directing President Trump to seek congressional approval for military action against Iran. The vote, standing at 214-208, mirrored a growing discontent with Trump's military strategy among lawmakers.

Despite the House's efforts, the Senate voted narrowly to block a similar resolution, further complicating efforts to limit presidential war powers. This legislative move comes amid Trump's aggressive stance against Iran, promising significant military retaliation following recent attacks in the Middle East.

With the conflict intensifying, Trump's recent strategy has increased casualties and heightened tensions, signaling ongoing challenges in managing international relations and military engagements.