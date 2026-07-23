U.S. House's Push to Curb Trump’s Iran Action Rebuffed by Senate

The U.S. House passed a resolution urging President Trump to cease military actions against Iran without congressional approval. The Senate, however, blocked a counterpart proposal. Amid political tensions, Republicans and Democrats show growing discontent with Trump's Iran strategy, highlighting potential impacts on upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:32 IST
U.S. House's Push to Curb Trump’s Iran Action Rebuffed by Senate
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The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, approved a resolution on Thursday urging President Donald Trump to stop military action against Iran unless Congress authorizes it. While the House voted 214-208 in favor, hours later, the Senate blocked a similar measure with a 49 to 47 vote.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, spearheaded the House resolution, aiming to rein in U.S. military engagement against Iran without legislative agreement. Though largely symbolic, these resolutions echo the growing frustration over the conflict's persistence, which contrasts Trump's initial promises.

The House resolution won support from a few Republicans, indicating bipartisan concerns. The Senate vote saw a split, with some GOP senators siding with Democrats. As midterm elections approach, Democrats aim to spotlight the war as Republicans face challenges in maintaining congressional majorities.

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