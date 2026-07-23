Trump Links Saudi Nuclear Deal to Abraham Accords
President Trump has conditioned a nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on the kingdom normalizing its relations with Israel and joining the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. The deal includes the use of U.S. technology for civilian nuclear purposes and complies with nonproliferation agreements.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia, contingent upon the kingdom normalizing relations with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords.
This strategic agreement would enable Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium and build nuclear reactors with U.S. technology for non-military use, as articulated in a recent post by Trump on social media.
The U.S. Congress now has 90 days to review the agreement, which is aligned with existing nonproliferation agreements, before it can be officially enacted.
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