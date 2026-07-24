States Challenge DHS Over Election Funding Conditions

A coalition of 25 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia have taken legal action against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), seeking to stop it from withholding disaster-related funds. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Rhode Island, is a direct response to conditions imposed by the Trump administration that link election administration changes to the disbursement of these federal funds.

According to DHS, failure to comply would result in the withholding of 20% of Federal Emergency Management Agency grant awards intended for states' preparedness against potential threats. Critically, the administration mandates states to adopt voting practices such as hand-marked paper ballots and manual audits to maintain election integrity.

In opposition, states led by Rhode Island, California, Illinois, and New Jersey assert that these requirements exceed the federal government's authority, contravening the Constitution's designation of election administration responsibilities to states. This stance is reinforced by ongoing concerns about alleged voter fraud, which Democrats argue are exaggerated to undermine confidence in the electoral system.