In a dramatic escalation of tensions, a Wildberries warehouse in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg was set on fire due to a Ukrainian drone attack, reported Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

The incident resulted in injuries to three individuals. Wildberries, a major e-commerce platform, confirmed the shutdown of two logistics sites in the affected region and the evacuation of staff from its warehouse in Crimea.

Despite recent turmoil, the company reported that none of its employees were harmed in the attack. The company, crucial to Russia's economy, denies allegations from Kyiv that it supports military operations.