Drone Attacks on Wildberries Warehouses Escalate Tensions
A warehouse owned by Russian online retailer Wildberries was set ablaze following a Ukrainian drone attack, injuring three people. This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks affecting the company, which plays a vital role in Russia's consumer economy. No Wildberries employees were harmed.
- Country:
- Russia
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, a Wildberries warehouse in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg was set on fire due to a Ukrainian drone attack, reported Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
The incident resulted in injuries to three individuals. Wildberries, a major e-commerce platform, confirmed the shutdown of two logistics sites in the affected region and the evacuation of staff from its warehouse in Crimea.
Despite recent turmoil, the company reported that none of its employees were harmed in the attack. The company, crucial to Russia's economy, denies allegations from Kyiv that it supports military operations.