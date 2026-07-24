Trade Tensions Escalate: EU Responds to New U.S. Tariffs

The European Union is urging the United States to maintain its commitment to a trade agreement established last year, effective from July 1, even after the Trump administration announced new tariffs on Friday.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners, including major entities like the EU and China, citing concerns over insufficient enforcement of forced labor bans.

A European Commission spokesperson stated that the EU has honored its obligations under the deal and will continue dialogue with the U.S. to ensure full compliance with the agreement's terms moving forward.