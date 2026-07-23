Nearly 90% of South Sudanese Lack Official Identification

Millions of people in South Sudan remain without any form of government-recognised identification, limiting their ability to work, access financial services and benefit from public programmes, according to a new World Bank diagnostic that highlights the country's identity system as a major barrier to development.

The Identification for Development (ID4D) Country Diagnostic for South Sudan estimates that almost 90% of the population does not possess an official identity document. The report says women, internally displaced people, refugees, returnees and residents of remote communities are among those most affected by the lack of formal identification.

Identity gap limits jobs and essential services

Without official documents, many South Sudanese struggle to enrol in school, secure formal employment or open bank accounts. Employers are unable to legally hire or register workers without recognised identification, leaving many people, especially young adults, dependent on informal jobs with little security or legal protection.

The report notes that more than 1.3 million people have crossed into South Sudan since conflict erupted in neighbouring Sudan in 2023, with many returning home carrying few possessions and no documents to prove their identity. This has made it harder for them to receive humanitarian assistance, vocational training and cash-for-work opportunities intended to help families rebuild their lives.

The World Bank says reliable identity systems are essential for improving access to public services, expanding financial inclusion, supporting private sector growth and strengthening government institutions.

Weak registration systems leave millions excluded

South Sudan, which became independent in 2011 and has a population of around 12.2 million, continues to face conflict, economic hardship and widespread poverty. The report estimates that 92% of the population lives below the national poverty line. Birth registration remains particularly weak. Most children are born outside formal health facilities, and limited awareness, staffing shortages and logistical challenges mean around 90% of births are never officially recorded.

The country's identity system relies on two documents: the Nationality Certificate (NC) and the National Identity Card (NIC). Obtaining a Nationality Certificate is often expensive and complicated, especially for people without birth certificates who may be required to undergo age assessments or blood tests while travelling long distances to government offices. These obstacles disproportionately affect women, displaced families and people living in rural areas, leaving many without any official documentation at all.

Humanitarian response and economic growth affected

The report says weak identity systems also make it harder for authorities and aid organisations to identify beneficiaries and distribute assistance effectively. According to UNOCHA, more than 10 million people in South Sudan require humanitarian support.

By the end of 2025, the country was hosting over 600,000 refugees and asylum seekers, while renewed violence since February 2025 displaced around 164,000 people to neighbouring countries and left 1.4 million people internally displaced.

Limited recognition of refugee identity cards and the absence of broader identity coverage also prevent many people from accessing banking services, government training programmes and formal employment opportunities.

Foundations already in place for reform

Despite these challenges, the World Bank says South Sudan has already established important legal foundations for a modern identity system through the Nationality Act (2011), the Civil Registry Act (2018) and the Civil Registration and National Identification Regulations (2024).

These laws provide the framework for an interoperable digital identity system built around a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN). The report concludes that the country's next challenge is turning these legal foundations into an accessible, trusted and inclusive identity system that reaches every citizen.