Somali Pirates Hijack Merchant Ship in Gulf of Aden

A merchant ship navigating through Yemeni waters in the Gulf of Aden was hijacked last week and is currently under the control of Somali pirates. Residents from Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region reported the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:22 IST
Somali Pirates Hijack Merchant Ship in Gulf of Aden
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  • Country:
  • Somalia

In a bold move, Somali pirates have commandeered a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, as per reports from Puntland residents.

The hijacking took place last week in Yemeni waters, highlighting ongoing piracy issues in the region.

Efforts are underway to secure the vessel's safe release, with regional authorities alerted.

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