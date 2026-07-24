Justice Demanded: A Community's Outcry in Madison

A tension-filled vigil in Madison, Wisconsin, drew hundreds of protesters demanding accountability after the recent police shooting of Corey Ruiz. The incident, quickly shared across social media, has once again spotlighted concerns over racism and police violence in the United States.

Corey Ruiz, identified as Black by community leaders and media, was shot after allegedly injuring police with a knife. The event unfolded on video, reminiscent of past high-profile cases such as George Floyd's, reigniting calls for justice.

Demonstrations intensified at the Capitol, disrupting a planned concert and amplifying anger at police actions. Protesters interrupted a police press conference, pressing for officers to face consequences, as investigations by state authorities proceed independently.