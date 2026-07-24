Fire Erupts at Wildberries Warehouse Amid Rising Tensions

A drone attack has ignited a fire at a Wildberries warehouse near St. Petersburg, as per the Leningrad region's governor. The incident resulted in injuries to three individuals and led to a temporary halt in logistics operations at two regional sites, Wildberries confirmed.

Drone strikes have been targeting logistics hubs since July 18, with the latest attack marking the fifth. Despite these incidents, Wildberries reported no fatalities among its staff. However, it's part of Ukraine's allegations that the company supports Russian military activities, a claim Russia denies.

Forming a substantial part of the consumer economy, Wildberries and competitor Ozon handle goods and services equivalent to 8.5% of Russia's GDP, employing over 5% of the nation's workforce. This highlights the broader implications of the attacks on Russia's economy.