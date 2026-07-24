European Shares Bounce Back Amid Market Fluctuations
European shares managed a rebound on Friday after a steep one-day loss, buoyed by improved corporate earnings and cautious optimism about the impact of oil prices on monetary policy. The STOXX 600 index gained, while technology stocks recovered and companies like SAP showed promising growth, despite challenges in the tech sector.
- Country:
- Europe
European shares rebounded on Friday, following their largest single-day loss in two weeks, as positive corporate earnings lent support to the market. Investors assessed the implications of rising oil prices on monetary policy.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 642.62 by mid-morning, exhibiting volatility over the week. Germany's DAX climbed as SAP shares surged 6.2% due to better-than-expected cloud backlog growth in the second quarter.
However, the technology sector remains conflicted as STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor shares failed to excite markets, with investors balancing AI-driven expansion against high valuations. Despite these challenges, the STOXX 600 technology sector has risen 16% this year.