European Shares Bounce Back Amid Market Fluctuations

European shares rebounded on Friday, following their largest single-day loss in two weeks, as positive corporate earnings lent support to the market. Investors assessed the implications of rising oil prices on monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 642.62 by mid-morning, exhibiting volatility over the week. Germany's DAX climbed as SAP shares surged 6.2% due to better-than-expected cloud backlog growth in the second quarter.

However, the technology sector remains conflicted as STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor shares failed to excite markets, with investors balancing AI-driven expansion against high valuations. Despite these challenges, the STOXX 600 technology sector has risen 16% this year.