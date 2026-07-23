Yolanda Diaz: First Woman to Lead ILO Amid U.S. Financial Pullback?

Spain has nominated Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz to lead the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO). Her candidature reflects her accomplishment in labor reforms, notably reducing temporary employment and boosting employment rates in Spain.

Diaz is set to challenge current Director-General Gilbert Houngbo for the top position. Houngbo’s term concludes in 2027, with the election set for November. If successful, Diaz would become the first woman to direct the ILO, an organization uniquely defined by uniting governments, employers, and workers.

The ILO faces financial strife due to U.S. plans to halt contributions, which have been a significant part of the ILO's budget. This decision underscores broader financial cuts affecting various international organizations and has intensified the organization's cash-flow issues, prompting job cuts and hiring freezes.