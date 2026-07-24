Federal Judge Overturns Mifepristone Licensing Rule

A federal judge in Virginia has struck down a rule from the Biden administration that required special licenses for doctors and pharmacies to prescribe the abortion drug mifepristone, citing inadequate justification for such a requirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:25 IST
Federal Judge Overturns Mifepristone Licensing Rule
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  • United States

A federal judge in Virginia has invalidated a rule from the Biden administration mandating that doctors and pharmacies possess special licenses to prescribe the abortion drug mifepristone. The judge ruled that the administration had not provided sufficient justification for the licensing requirement.

The decision marks a significant legal and political setback for the current administration, which has been dealing with various challenges related to reproductive health regulations.

This ruling could influence other pending cases challenging abortion-related policies across the country, highlighting the ongoing legal battles over reproductive rights under the Biden presidency.

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