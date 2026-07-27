UK Supreme Court Ruling: Bahrain Cannot Hide Behind State Immunity

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling, declaring that Bahrain cannot invoke state immunity to prevent a lawsuit filed by two dissidents. The case stems from allegations by Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed, who claim the Bahraini government used spyware to infiltrate their laptops.

Shehabi and Mohammed have accused Bahrain of employing surveillance software called FinSpy around 2011 to monitor their work with political prisoners in Bahrain. Despite living in Britain, both men insist the cyber intrusion caused 'psychiatric harm', prompting their legal pursuit against the Bahraini state.

The Supreme Court's decision came with a narrow majority of 3 to 2, confirming that the alleged surveillance took place on British soil, despite being remote-controlled from abroad. This falls under the personal injury exception to state immunity under UK law, allowing the case to move forward.