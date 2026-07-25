Imola Gears Up for Potential Formula One Finale Amid Middle East Uncertainty

With uncertainty surrounding upcoming F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi due to Middle East conflict, Imola, Ferrari's home circuit, is poised to host the season finale. Malaysia is also set to re-enter as a race host, stepping in for Bahrain. This reshuffling highlights F1's adaptability in changing geopolitical climates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 19:33 IST
Imola Gears Up for Potential Formula One Finale Amid Middle East Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • Italy

Imola, the iconic Italian race circuit, is emerging as a top candidate to host Formula One's season finale amid potential disruptions in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, prompted by Middle East tensions. The races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are still on schedule, but Ferrari's home circuit stands ready to step in.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport has reported on this contingency plan, confirming that should the Middle Eastern races be cancelled, Imola might take over the prestigious season-ending position after the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Additionally, Malaysia is set to return to the F1 calendar, replacing Bahrain in October. Hosted at the Sepang circuit, this race could be labeled as a Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, balancing financial dynamics with support from Bahrain, a significant stakeholder in Formula One.

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