Imola Gears Up for Potential Formula One Finale Amid Middle East Uncertainty

Imola, the iconic Italian race circuit, is emerging as a top candidate to host Formula One's season finale amid potential disruptions in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, prompted by Middle East tensions. The races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are still on schedule, but Ferrari's home circuit stands ready to step in.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport has reported on this contingency plan, confirming that should the Middle Eastern races be cancelled, Imola might take over the prestigious season-ending position after the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Additionally, Malaysia is set to return to the F1 calendar, replacing Bahrain in October. Hosted at the Sepang circuit, this race could be labeled as a Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, balancing financial dynamics with support from Bahrain, a significant stakeholder in Formula One.