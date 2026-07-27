Swiss Bank and Uzbek Heiress Face Money Laundering Trial

Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court has fined Lombard Odier, a private Swiss bank, 3 million Swiss francs for money laundering, but stayed proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, the former Uzbek president's daughter. The trial, which began in April, involves allegations dating back two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:01 IST
Swiss Bank and Uzbek Heiress Face Money Laundering Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court imposed a fine of 3 million Swiss francs against the Swiss private bank, Lombard Odier. The decision also included a stay on the proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of a former Uzbek president.

Karimova and Lombard Odier faced charges of money laundering, stemming from allegations extending back two decades. The trial commenced in April, bringing historic financial misdeeds to the forefront of Swiss justice.

The case highlights the ongoing battle against international money laundering and the legal complexities involved in high-profile financial crimes. It underscores the scrutiny faced by global banks in Switzerland, renowned for its stringent banking regulations.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

Can Southeast Asia Raise $2.1 Trillion to Unlock a Sustainable Blue Economy Before 2030?

AI Could Unlock Africa's Growth, But Infrastructure and Skills Hold the Key to Success: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026