Swiss Bank and Uzbek Heiress Face Money Laundering Trial

Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court imposed a fine of 3 million Swiss francs against the Swiss private bank, Lombard Odier. The decision also included a stay on the proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of a former Uzbek president.

Karimova and Lombard Odier faced charges of money laundering, stemming from allegations extending back two decades. The trial commenced in April, bringing historic financial misdeeds to the forefront of Swiss justice.

The case highlights the ongoing battle against international money laundering and the legal complexities involved in high-profile financial crimes. It underscores the scrutiny faced by global banks in Switzerland, renowned for its stringent banking regulations.