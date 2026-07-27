Italy's Fuel Price Battle: New Measures Amid Middle East Tensions
Italy's government is poised to introduce measures to counteract rising fuel prices, attributed to Middle Eastern conflicts. Aimed at keeping diesel and petrol prices below €2, these measures attempt to balance consumer relief with fiscal prudence. Previous excise duty cuts faced criticism for their broad application.
- Country:
- Italy
In response to skyrocketing fuel prices exacerbated by the Middle East conflict, Italy's cabinet is set to implement new measures. Government officials, alongside a senior lawmaker, indicated these steps aim to mitigate the impact on both consumers and energy-intensive industries while managing fiscal responsibilities.
This initiative intends to maintain diesel and gasoline prices below the €2 threshold. The parliament's finance committee head, Massimo Garavaglia, has assured the public of adjustments to excise duties, ensuring seamless holiday preparations for Italians. These measures follow Italy's temporary excise duty cut in March, which lapsed on July 3.
While these adjustments aim for immediate relief, both the European Commission and the IMF have critiqued the previous approach, advocating for more targeted protective measures for vulnerable households. As fuel prices increased notably from €1.803 and €1.882 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively, the industry ministry highlighted the stark price jumps across Italy.
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