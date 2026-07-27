Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict Pause
The U.S. dollar fell against major currencies as a pause in U.S. bombing in Iran dragged down oil prices and increased risk appetite. Markets anticipate central bank meetings and focus on economic data for clues on health of economy. Investors eye tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant currency shift, the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Monday, influenced by a halt in U.S. military action in Iran that led to a decrease in oil prices and a surge in risk appetite.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.1% against the yen to 163.645, marking its sharpest daily decline since July. Meanwhile, the euro and the British pound showed mixed performances against the dollar, as oil prices tumbled due to the temporary cessation of U.S. strikes.
Investors are now closely watching central bank meetings this week for insights, while traders have adjusted their expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's rate changes amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Markets are also eyeing upcoming economic data to gauge the U.S. growth outlook.