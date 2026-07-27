Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict Pause

In a significant currency shift, the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Monday, influenced by a halt in U.S. military action in Iran that led to a decrease in oil prices and a surge in risk appetite.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.1% against the yen to 163.645, marking its sharpest daily decline since July. Meanwhile, the euro and the British pound showed mixed performances against the dollar, as oil prices tumbled due to the temporary cessation of U.S. strikes.

Investors are now closely watching central bank meetings this week for insights, while traders have adjusted their expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's rate changes amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Markets are also eyeing upcoming economic data to gauge the U.S. growth outlook.