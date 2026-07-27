Saudi Arabia Thwarts Drone Attack on Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia's air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed drones launched from Iraq, targeting oil facilities in its Eastern Province and Riyadh. The attack, attributed to Iran-backed groups in Iraq, was condemned by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry. They urged Iraq to prevent the use of its territory for such attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:19 IST
Saudi Arabia Thwarts Drone Attack on Oil Facilities
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's air defense forces have successfully intercepted and neutralized drones aimed at the kingdom's vital oil facilities, the Saudi Defence Ministry announced on Monday. The attacks were directed at targets in the Eastern Province and the capital, Riyadh.

The Ministry has attributed the drone launches to Iran-backed armed groups operating within Iraq. In response, the country's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the assault on its territory, emphasizing the nation's steadfast right to retaliate and deter future threats.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has called on the Iraqi government to take definitive action to ensure that its land is not exploited as a base for launching similar attacks against the kingdom.

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