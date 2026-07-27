Netanyahu's Crucial Washington Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set off for Washington on Monday, preparing for key discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. This marks their first encounter since regional tensions with Iran intensified.

This meeting, the eighth since Trump's return to office, follows a pause in joint U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, reflecting a strategic recalibration. Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of diplomacy blended with resolve, particularly concerning Iran's activities.

Political stakes are high for Netanyahu as domestic elections loom and U.S. support wanes, with the symbolic gesture of supporting a multinational force as part of Trump's Gaza peace plan being a potential counterbalance to regional and political volatility.