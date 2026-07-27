Poland Seeks Extradition of Fugitive Former Justice Minister

Poland has intensified its legal pursuit of former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, formally requesting his extradition from the United States. Ziobro is accused of misappropriating funds meant for crime victims, a charge he denies, alleging it stems from political vendettas.

Poland's public prosecutors have officially sought pre-trial detention for Ziobro, asserting the charges are substantial. Ziobro's policies, particularly his judicial reforms during his tenure, have been criticized by the European Union for allegedly undermining democratic principles.

Despite being granted asylum in Hungary, Ziobro fled to the U.S. following political changes in Hungary. The U.S. reportedly facilitated his entry, creating tension amid international legal negotiations.