Sonam Wangchuk: The 'Cockroach' Movement's Unexpected Hero

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent Indian social activist, has garnered widespread attention for his role in a Gen Z movement that led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pushing close to 60, Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike and activism against exam paper leaks resonated with millions, positioning him as a modern-day champion for education and transparency.

Widely recognized as an inspiration for a Bollywood film character, Wangchuk is renowned for his work in Ladakh. His latest actions have drawn parallels to Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful resistance. From his hospital bed, Wangchuk hailed this as 'a victory of democracy,' emphasizing the power of patience and civic activism.

Wangchuk, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, has a storied history of activism, including environmental initiatives such as the creation of 'ice stupas' to combat climate change. He continues to advocate for greater autonomy and social justice, remaining a formidable force in India's socio-political arena.