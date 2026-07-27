Gauteng Urges Families to Transfer Taxi Operating Licences

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has urged families of deceased public transport operators to apply for the transfer of valid operating licences to ensure compliance with transport regulations and protect their legal rights.

The appeal, made by Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, applies to the families of deceased minibus taxi and metered taxi operators. The department said the transfers are essential for maintaining the integrity of the province's public transport licensing system while safeguarding the interests of operators, commuters and beneficiaries.

According to the department, the call follows several unsuccessful attempts to contact licence holders and applicants who still need to submit outstanding documents or collect approved operating licences.

Licence transfers are a legal requirement

The department emphasised that transferring an operating licence after the death of a licence holder is a statutory requirement. Completing the process helps ensure that public transport services continue to operate legally and prevents complications that could affect businesses and passengers. Officials encouraged eligible family members to come forward as soon as possible to complete the required procedures and avoid delays in updating licence records.

Women's Help Desk offers guidance and support

To assist applicants, the department has established a Public Transport Women's Help Desk, which serves as a central point for information, guidance and dispute resolution.

The facility provides step-by-step support throughout the licence application process and offers assistance with legal and regulatory compliance. It also connects applicants with training opportunities, business development resources and services for reporting abuse.

In addition, the Help Desk helps resolve issues related to operating licence transfers, renewals, amendments and other administrative matters.

Dedicated support available in Johannesburg

The Public Transport Women's Help Desk is located at the corner of Village Main Road and Loveday Street in Wemmer, Johannesburg, opposite the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) offices.

The department said the initiative is intended to make the licensing process more accessible while ensuring that public transport operators and their families receive the support needed to comply with regulatory requirements and continue operating within the law.