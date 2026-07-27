South Africa Launches Online Portal for Livestock FMD Vaccination

The Department of Agriculture has introduced an online application portal that will allow livestock owners to apply for permission to vaccinate their own animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). The new system is designed to strengthen South Africa's response to the disease while expanding the role of the private sector in vaccination efforts.

Announcing the initiative, Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp said the portal marks the beginning of a broader effort to work more closely with farmers and industry partners in controlling FMD outbreaks. He said the department is committed to creating practical ways for the private sector to contribute to disease control while maintaining strict biosecurity and animal health standards.

Three-step process for authorised vaccination

The online portal allows livestock owners and farm managers to register through the FMD Reporting System and apply to become an authorised person permitted to administer FMD vaccines.

The process begins with an application for authorisation. Once approved, applicants must notify the relevant Provincial Director of Veterinary Services or State Veterinarian of their intention to vaccinate at least five days before administering the vaccines. This notification can be submitted online or in writing. After the notification has been accepted, authorised livestock owners can purchase vaccines directly through approved veterinarians.

The final step requires farmers to submit a vaccination report within 14 days of administering the vaccines. The report includes details such as the number of animals vaccinated, the vaccine used and the location where the vaccinations took place. This information will help authorities monitor vaccination coverage and track disease control efforts.

Digital reporting supports disease monitoring

Farmers may also complete notification and reporting through approved third-party digital platforms operated by organisations including Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS), the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI) and Buffalo Analytics. Information submitted through these systems will be shared with the Department of Agriculture, provided the platforms have been approved by the Director of Animal Health.

According to Aucamp, the reporting system will provide government with reliable data to measure the progress of the national vaccination programme and support future applications to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) to restore South Africa's FMD-free status with vaccination.

Shared responsibility in controlling outbreaks

The Minister encouraged agricultural organisations to work with approved vaccine importers to estimate demand, allowing sufficient vaccine supplies to be distributed through veterinarians across the country.

Farmers participating in the voluntary vaccination programme will pay for the vaccines used on their livestock. The government will continue supplying vaccines in areas experiencing new outbreaks and to farmers who are unable to afford them.

The Department said the new portal represents another step towards a more coordinated, technology-driven approach to animal disease management, while strengthening collaboration between government, veterinarians and the agricultural sector to protect livestock and safeguard South Africa's livestock industry.