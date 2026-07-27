Ramaphosa Urges Pan-African Parliament to Drive Africa's Future

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) to strengthen its role as a champion of democracy, African unity and sustainable development, urging the institution to translate continental commitments into meaningful improvements in the lives of more than 1.5 billion Africans.

Addressing the opening of the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Legislature of the Pan-African Parliament at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Ramaphosa said Africa is navigating a period marked by conflict, economic uncertainty, climate change and shifting geopolitical dynamics. He stressed that the Parliament has a vital responsibility to help shape a more peaceful, prosperous and united continent.

Congratulating Dr. Fateh Boutbig and the newly elected PAP leadership, the President expressed confidence that they would lead the institution with integrity while advancing the African Union's vision of greater continental integration.

Parliament must strengthen democracy and accountability

Ramaphosa said the Pan-African Parliament should serve as a model of democratic governance by promoting transparency, accountability and responsible leadership across the continent.

He urged the institution to stand firmly against unconstitutional changes of government, unlawful extensions of political office, the weakening of democratic institutions and the misuse of public resources. According to the President, strong democratic governance remains essential for peace, economic development and public trust.

Reflecting on South Africa's own democratic journey, Ramaphosa said the country remains committed to supporting peacebuilding, mediation and institution-building across Africa in recognition of the solidarity it received during the struggle against apartheid.

He also highlighted Africa's collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the continent demonstrated genuine solidarity by extending vaccine procurement support to Caribbean nations while working together through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to respond to health emergencies such as Ebola outbreaks.

Water security and free trade highlighted as priorities

The President called on parliamentarians to prioritise the African Union's 2026 Theme of the Year, which focuses on ensuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems under Agenda 2063.

He warned that climate change, pollution, ageing infrastructure and weak governance are placing growing pressure on water resources across the continent. Ramaphosa said national legislatures and the Pan-African Parliament must support stronger laws, oversee public spending, encourage investment in water infrastructure and hold governments accountable for delivering reliable services.

Economic integration also featured prominently in his address. Describing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as Africa's most powerful instrument for economic transformation, he urged member states to remove non-tariff barriers, modernise customs systems, improve transport networks and harmonise regulations to unlock the agreement's full potential.

He said the Pan-African Parliament should work closely with national legislatures to align domestic laws with AfCFTA commitments and monitor implementation across the continent.

Balanced approach to migration and development

Ramaphosa also addressed migration, calling for immigration policies that are firm, fair and grounded in respect for human dignity. While acknowledging concerns over undocumented migration, he cautioned against xenophobia and rejected attempts to blame lawful migrants, refugees and asylum seekers for broader social and economic challenges.

He argued that African countries must tackle the root causes of migration, including poverty, conflict, instability and weak governance, so that people migrate by choice rather than necessity.

Looking ahead, the President said Africa's long-term success depends on processing its own natural resources, creating opportunities for young people and women, investing in infrastructure and strengthening continental institutions. He also called for Africa to present a united voice in global discussions on reform of the United Nations Security Council, international finance, trade, climate policy and technology governance.

Ramaphosa concluded by urging the Pan-African Parliament to become a lasting force for democracy, peace and accountability, saying its legacy should be measured by the practical improvements it delivers to the everyday lives of Africans.