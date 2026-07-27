Argentina's Economic Transformation: Challenges and Progress
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Argentina's improved fiscal condition due to President Javier Milei's reforms but expressed concern about rising informal employment. Georgieva emphasized the importance of perseverance and maintaining macroeconomic stability while urging the country to enhance access to bank credit.
- Country:
- Argentina
During her recent visit to Argentina, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted the country's improved fiscal standing following reforms by President Javier Milei. However, she cautioned against the growing informal employment sector, suggesting that Argentina should work toward easier credit access for sustained growth.
Georgieva acknowledged the challenges faced by Argentina during its financial transformation but stressed that the benefits of perseverance and adherence to macroeconomic stability could not be overstated. Her observations came as part of a two-day engagement with Argentine officials and finance experts.
While praising the steps already taken, Georgieva advised Argentina to continue strengthening its economic framework to secure long-term fiscal health and stability, especially by addressing informal employment and credit accessibility.
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