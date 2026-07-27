Wall Street and Tech Giants Face 'Make-or-Break' Moment

Wall Street indexes displayed a mixed bag on Monday as investor apprehension over Middle East tensions countered the effects of a U.S.-Iran de-escalation, and technology sector outcomes loomed large.

The spotlight is on the 'Magnificent Seven' tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple, all of which will announce earnings this week. The reports are pivotal to discern the sustainability of the AI-fueled rally.

Despite a recent decline in tech stocks, other sectors like communication services saw gains. Additionally, Brent crude prices experienced a significant drop amid regional stability efforts, although the Middle East ceasefire remains fragile and affects energy sectors.