Tayebwa Calls for Malaria Testing Labs in School Health Units

Uganda's Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has called for every school sick bay and dispensary to be equipped with at least a basic malaria testing laboratory, saying early diagnosis is one of the strongest tools for preventing deaths among learners. He made the appeal while flagging off the annual Malaria Walk on Sunday, 26 July 2026, an event that began at Parliament and passed through the streets of Kampala with the participation of Members of Parliament, civil society organisations, diplomats and students from several schools.

Tayebwa said recent malaria-related deaths in schools show the urgent need to improve access to testing within educational institutions. He explained that simple laboratory facilities would allow health workers to detect malaria quickly and begin treatment before a child's condition becomes severe, reducing the risk of preventable fatalities.

Parliament pledges continued support

The Deputy Speaker reaffirmed Parliament's commitment to strengthening Uganda's fight against malaria through increased funding, public awareness campaigns and stronger health services. He said lawmakers have continued to advocate for greater investment in malaria prevention and treatment, helping secure additional resources to recruit more health workers across the country.

He noted that expanding the health workforce is improving Uganda's ability to respond to malaria and other illnesses while making healthcare services more accessible to communities. Tayebwa said sustained political support remains essential to protecting lives and reducing the burden the disease places on families and the national health system.

Malaria fight requires collective action

Speaking during the walk, Tayebwa described the event as a national call for every Ugandan to take part in eliminating malaria. He stressed that no one chooses to contract the disease, yet it continues to claim lives every day, especially among young children and pregnant women who remain the most vulnerable.

He encouraged communities to remain alert, seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear and support public health campaigns that promote prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment. According to Tayebwa, lasting progress depends on the combined efforts of government institutions, health workers, schools, families and local communities.

Local innovation boosts Uganda's response

Tayebwa also highlighted the growing challenge posed by climate change, saying scientists have warned that changing weather patterns could make malaria transmission more difficult to control. He said this makes stronger prevention measures and continued investment in health systems even more important.

He welcomed Uganda's production of its own malaria rapid diagnostic test kits, describing it as a significant achievement that strengthens the country's capacity to detect malaria quickly while reducing dependence on imported medical supplies. He said the development reflects Uganda's growing ability to support its healthcare system with locally produced solutions.