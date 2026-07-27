Brazil and South Korea Accelerate Mercosur Trade Talks

Brazil and South Korea are expediting discussions on a trade agreement between South Korea and the Mercosur bloc. Presidents from both nations aim to diversify trade and have agreed to a working group for accelerating talks. The meeting emphasized the potential Mercosur agreements and Brazil-South Korea cooperation in critical minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 23:59 IST
Brazil and South Korea Accelerate Mercosur Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil and South Korea have taken significant steps toward a potential trade agreement involving South Korea and the South American trade bloc, Mercosur. The announcement was made by the presidents of both countries during a ceremony in Brasilia on Monday.

Amid increasing tariffs from the U.S., Brazil is seeking to diversify its trade partnerships and strategies. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the formation of a working group designed to quicken the trade negotiations, while South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the urgency of the deal.

The meeting also highlighted possibilities for cooperation in critical minerals and the upcoming sanitary evaluation of Brazilian meatpackers. This event follows a recent summit in Seoul and ongoing talks involving China and Mercosur, showcasing a broader strategic move in international trade relations.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026