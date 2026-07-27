Brazil and South Korea Accelerate Mercosur Trade Talks

Brazil and South Korea have taken significant steps toward a potential trade agreement involving South Korea and the South American trade bloc, Mercosur. The announcement was made by the presidents of both countries during a ceremony in Brasilia on Monday.

Amid increasing tariffs from the U.S., Brazil is seeking to diversify its trade partnerships and strategies. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the formation of a working group designed to quicken the trade negotiations, while South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the urgency of the deal.

The meeting also highlighted possibilities for cooperation in critical minerals and the upcoming sanitary evaluation of Brazilian meatpackers. This event follows a recent summit in Seoul and ongoing talks involving China and Mercosur, showcasing a broader strategic move in international trade relations.