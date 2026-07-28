Friendly Talks Amid Tensions: U.S. Engages with Iran

During a recent rally in Michigan, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that the United States is currently in 'very friendly' talks with Iran, despite the persistent geopolitical tensions.

Trump underscored his administration's strategy of taking a strong position rather than offering concessions, stating, "You can't bribe them. You've got to beat them, and we'll beat the hell out of them."

The President's remarks suggest a delicate balance of diplomacy and firmness as negotiations continue, leaving the outcome uncertain but hopeful.